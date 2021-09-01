

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - Digital technology company Kainos Group plc, a Workday Inc. (WDAY) Services Partner, announced Wednesday the acquisition of UNE Consulting SRL and UNE Consulting LLC.



Kainos, which operates two specialist divisions, Digital Services and its Workday Practice, did not disclose the terms of the acquisition.



Kainos will be acquiring the whole UNE business.



UNE was founded in 2011 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and has 42 consultants who are working across multiple international projects in the Americas, as well as Europe and Asia. It offers deep expertise in the full range of Workday services, including Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management.



Kainos and UNE have been working on joint Workday projects since 2019 and the acquisition builds on this successful relationship.



Kainos said the acquisition adds to its growing presence in the Americas region. The acquisition is Kainos' fifth in the Workday partner ecosystem and the second in the Americas.



