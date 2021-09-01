

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Competition and Markets Authority has announced its decision on the completed acquisition by National Grid Holdings One plc of PPL WPD Investments Limited. Based on the information currently available, the CMA has decided not to refer the merger to a phase 2 investigation.



In March, National Grid plc agreed to acquire PPL WPD Investments Limited, the holding company of Western Power Distribution, the UK's largest electricity distribution business, from PPL WPD Limited, a subsidiary of PPL Corp. The merger inquiry was launched by the CMA on 13 July 2021.



