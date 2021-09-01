

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Astoria, New York-based KBF Inc. is recalling its 8.11 ounce packages of 'Banoful Top Orange Biscuit' food treats citing the possible presence of undeclared milk allergens, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recalled product comes in an 8.11 ounce, orange plastic package marked with MFG 15.06.2020 on the top and with an expiration date of 14/06/2022 stamped on the side. The product UPC code is 8-941114-001427.



The affected items were distributed across the United States in retail stores and through mail orders.



The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of undeclared milk allergens in the packages that did not declare a milk ingredient on the label.



Consumers who are allergic to milk allergens are likely to get serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the recalled product.



However, no illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.



Consumers are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls involving undeclared milk, Rocky Top Farms this week called back its 10-ounce jars of 'Cherry Butter' fruit butter.



Frito-Lay North America, the convenient foods division of food and beverages giant PepsiCo, Inc., recently called back a limited number of Wavy Lay's Original Potato Chips.



