

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French retailer Casino Guichard (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK) Wednesday said it has started a partnership with Intermarché, covering joint product purchasing mainly in France.



The companies' joint central purchasing unit for food products, named 'Auxo Achats Alimentaires' and managed by Intermarché, began its operations on September 1. Their joint central purchasing unit for non-food products, named 'Auxo Achats Non-Alimentaires' and managed by Casino Group, also began its operations on the same date.



The companies on April 15 had announced that they had signed a five-year strategic partnership agreement to capture the value of their complementary strengths.



The partnership also covers international service solutions for major food companies and their innovative data retail services offering in targeted advertising and personalised promotions.



Both Auxo Achats Alimentaires and Auxo Achats Non-Alimentaires, would negotiate purchasing terms with the largest industrial groups, on behalf of the two partners in France.



Auxo Achats Alimentaires is lead by executives from Intermarché. The unit is operationally autonomous and has its own teams, of whom two-thirds are from Intermarché and one-third from Casino Group.



Auxo Achats Non-Alimentaires is lead by executives from Casino Group. This unit is also operationally autonomous and has its own teams, of whom two-thirds are from Casino Group and one-third from Intermarché.



Outside France, Intermarché and Casino Group have created Global Retail Services, a joint organisation tasked with marketing international services to large industrial groups operating in their territories in Europe and Latin America. Global Retail Services is based in Brussels.



