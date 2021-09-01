

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Technology platform Intuit Inc. (INTU) is in talks to buy email marketing firm Mailchimp for more than $10 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The maker of TurboTax and QuickBooks software is yet to reach a final decision and the discussions are going on. As per the report, other buyers also could emerge for the company.



If successful, the deal would be Intuit's largest deal to date. Last year, the company bought Credit Karma for $7.1 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INTUIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de