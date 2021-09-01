

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - As per a report published in Reuters, Google will be challenging the decision previously announced by French Competition Authority in connection with copyright issues. Google believes the fine is disproportionate to its efforts to reach an agreement.



In July, Competition regulators in France fined Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) Google 500 million euros as the search engine had violated a prior ruling that ordered the company to negotiate 'in good faith' licensing deals with news agencies for any reuse of copyrighted content.



