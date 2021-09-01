

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced Wednesday the initiation of the Phase 3 MOVe-AHEAD clinical trial to evaluate molnupiravir, an investigational oral antiviral therapeutic, for the prevention of COVID-19 infection.



The global study is enrolling individuals who are at least 18 years of age and reside in the same household as someone with laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection with symptoms.



Molnupiravir (MK-4482/EIDD-2801) is an investigational, orally administered form of a potent ribonucleoside analog that inhibits the replication of multiple RNA viruses including SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19.



MOVe-AHEAD (MK-4482-013) (NCT04939428) is a Phase 3 multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of orally administered molnupiravir compared to placebo in preventing the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, within households. The trial will enroll approximately 1,332 participants who will be randomized to receive either molnupiravir (800 mg) or placebo orally every 12 hours for five days.



The primary endpoints of the trial include percentage of participants with COVID-19 through Day 14, percentage of participants with an adverse event and percentage of participants who discontinued study intervention due to an adverse event.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MERCK & CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de