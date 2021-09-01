

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Energy infrastructure company Enbridge Inc. (ENB, ENB.TO) announced Wednesday the appointment of Vern Yu as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, to succeed Colin Gruending. Yu was previously Executive Vice President & President, Liquids Pipelines.



Yu will be accountable for all the Company's financial affairs including Budgeting, Financial Planning & Reporting, Treasury, Investor Relations, Tax, Risk, Insurance and Audit management functions as well as Sustained Business Optimization.



During his more than 25 year tenure with Enbridge, Vern has held executive roles in finance, strategic planning, corporate development, and renewable power as well as leading the business and market development activities for Liquids Pipelines.



The company also appointed Colin Gruending to succeed Yu as Executive Vice President & President of Liquids Pipelines. He will be responsible for all of Liquids Pipelines operations and business development.



Prior to this role, Gruending was Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. During his more than 22 years with Enbridge, he has held several executive leadership roles in finance, investor relations, accounting, pension management, strategic planning, corporate development, and M&A.



Both the executive leadership changes are effective from October 1, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ENBRIDGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de