

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) revealed earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $192 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $324 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.3% to $906 million from $753 million last year.



Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $192 Mln. vs. $324 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $906 Mln vs. $753 Mln last year.



