

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar General Corp. (DG) Wednesday said it is looking to hire additional employees nationwide, after reaching goal of hiring 50,000 employees before Labor Day.



The retailer said that opportunities are currently available in stores, distribution centers, the DG Private Fleet and its Store Support Center.



As part of DG Private Fleet recruiting, the company is currently offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus to drivers with an active Commercial Driver's License hired now through January 28, 2022 to be paid within the employees' first six months of service.



In store operations, the available roles include regional directors, district managers, store managers, assistant managers, part-time/full-time lead sales associates and part-time sales associates.



Dollar General's store presence includes more than 17,600 stores in 46 states.



The company said it offers eligible employees 401k savings and retirement plans and competitive health and wellness benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility with no co-pay. Other benefits include tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance, and the Employee Assistance Foundation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DOLLAR GENERAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de