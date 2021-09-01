

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA, BFB) said it still anticipates mid-single digit growth in underlying net sales and operating income for the full-year 2022.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.74 per share on net sales growth of 7.6 percent to $3.72 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'While we are optimistic the operating environment will continue to improve, we are closely monitoring the potential volatility associated with the evolving pandemic and continued supply chain disruptions. Backed by the strength of our brands and our people, we are confident in our ability to manage our business for the long term,' said Lawson Whiting, President and CEO.



On July 22, 2021, Brown-Forman declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1795 per share on the Class A and Class B common stock, payable on October 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 3, 2021.



