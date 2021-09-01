

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) said the company has been awarded a $2 billion contract with the National Security Agency. Over a 10 year period, the company will deliver its high performance computing technology as a service through the HPE GreenLake platform. The service will begin in 2022.



As part of the HPE GreenLake service, the company will build and manage the complete solution that will be hosted at a QTS data center, a hosting facility that delivers secure, compliant data center infrastructure and connectivity to support scaling of operations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

