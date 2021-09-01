

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biopharmaceutical company Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) announced Wednesday the promotions of Michael Golembiewski to Chief Financial Officer and Anthony Marciano to Chief Communications Officer, each effective September 1, 2021.



Golembiewski joined Seelos in January 2019 as Vice President, Finance. Previously, he was Vice President of Finance at Agile Therapeutics, Inc. and was also Vice President of Finance, Principal Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller at Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. He began his career in the biotechnology field with ImClone Systems Inc. and moved on to be Executive Director, Corporate Controller at NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Meanwhile, Marciano began his work with Seelos as a consultant in August 2017 and was appointed Head of Corporate Communications in January 2019. His role at Seelos will continue to be spearheading investor and media relations, introductions to advocacy groups, investment bank interactions and general corporate communications strategies.



Marciano began as a healthcare-dedicated institutional equity salesman at Leerink, Swann and Co. (currently Leerink Partners, LLC) in 2000 and immediately prior to Seelos served as a Senior Vice President at Jefferies.



