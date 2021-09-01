

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Janssen Pharmaceutical, Inc., wholly-owned by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), announced Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved long-acting atypical antipsychotic INVEGA HAFYERA (6-month paliperidone palmitate), the first-and-only twice-yearly injectable for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.



Before transitioning to INVEGA HAFYERA, patients must be adequately treated with INVEGA SUSTENNA (1-month paliperidone palmitate) for at least four months, or INVEGA TRINZA (3-month paliperidone palmitate) for at least one 3-month injection cycle.



The FDA approval of INVEGA HAFYERA is based on the results of a 12-month, randomized, double-blind, non-inferiority Phase 3 global study that enrolled 702 adults (ages 18-70) living with schizophrenia from 20 countries.



The results showed non-inferiority of INVEGA HAFYERA compared to INVEGA TRINZA on the primary endpoint of time to first relapse at the end of the 12-month period. Results found that 92.5 percent of patients treated with INVEGA HAFYERA and 95 percent treated with INVEGA TRINZA were relapse-free at 12 months.



