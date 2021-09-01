

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) said its Career Day 2021 recruiting event will take place on September 15. The company is hiring for more than 40,000 corporate and tech roles, and tens of thousands of hourly positions in operations network. As part of the event, the company is offering thousands of 1-on-1 career-coaching sessions for Amazon employees looking to grow their careers.



Amazon is hosting its first Career Day in Canada on September 15. Over 1,800 corporate and technology roles currently available in Canada, the company said. Amazon Career Day will simultaneously take place in nine other countries.



Amazon noted that it currently ranks No. 2 on the World's Best Employers list from Forbes and on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list.



