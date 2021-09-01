

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), owner and operator of the New York Stock Exchange and MSCI Inc. (MSCI) on Wednesday announced an extension of their existing license agreement to ICE Futures Singapore.



As part of this, ICE plans to launch micro sized futures contracts based on the MSCI USA and MSCI Europe Index on ICE's Singapore-based exchange on October 11, 2021.



Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. is a global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure whereas MSCI Inc. (MSCI) provides mission-critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community.



The U.S. Dollar-denominated micro futures contracts would allow investors across Asia, who want to invest in the US and European equity markets, to access these on a single platform in a cost-efficient manner. The small contract size, of around USD $20,000 would also allow for granular trading and precise risk management.



The indices are designed to be representative of each region's large and mid-cap equities. The MSCI USA index would represent the US equity opportunity set. Likewise, the MSCI Europe Index is expected to cover 15 developed-market countries in Europe viz Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.



ICE is currently trading in pre-market at $120.00, up $0.47 or 0.39 percent from previous close. MSCI is currently trading in pre-market at $638.40, up $3.82 or 0.60 percent from previous close.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de