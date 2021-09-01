

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's manufacturing sector grew at a softer pace in August, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday.



The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, fell to 56.0 in August from 57.6 in July. Economists had forecast a score of 59.0.



A PMI reading above 50 suggests growth in the manufacturing sector.



New order growth eased to the lowest in four months in August and new business increased further since July last year.



Production rose for the seventh month in a row in August and backlogs of work increased.



Suppliers' delivery time lengthened in August.



Input price inflation eased to the lowest in six months and output price inflation slowed further in August.



For the next 12-month the output expectations remained positive and sentiment eased to the lowest in four months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

