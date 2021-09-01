

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said on Wednesday that the company plans to hire around 55,000 people for corporate and technology jobs in the upcoming months.



The news was revealed by Chief Executive Andy Jassy in his first interview given to Reuters, since taking over the reins from Jeff Bezos in July this year.



Jassy said that the hiring process was initiated as the company needed more people to keep up with the increasing demand in retail, cloud and advertising, among other businesses. The Chief Executive also added that the company was also planning to hire workers for Project Kuiper, the company's constellation of miniature satellites sent into space to provide high-speed broadband access.



All the job openings are in the areas of retail, advertising and cloud computing. These businesses benefited a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic as more and more people were ordering things online.



The company said that the addition of the new staff will increase its global, corporate and technology staff, which is presently around 275,000, by 20 percent. Of the newly announced 55,000 jobs announced, 40,000 will be based in the United States, while the remaining will be in India, Germany and Japan.



The positions for which Amazon is hiring include engineering, research science and robotic science, all of which are new openings as far as the company is concerned.



Citing Amazon's annual job fair, which will open on September 15, Jassy said that the company hopes to hire more people as it is a 'good time for recruiting.'



The Chief Executive said, 'There are so many jobs during the pandemic that have been displaced or have been altered, and there are so many people who are thinking about different and new jobs. It's part of what we think makes Career Day so timely and so useful.'



In 2020, Amazon hired nearly 500,000 people for various positions.



