

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple said that it will open its new store in Changsha, China on Saturday, September 4. It is the company's first store in Hunan province.



The new store is located in the popular Changsha IFS shopping mall and faces the bustling Huangxing Road.



The new store includes about 100 highly trained retail team members, who collectively speak many languages including Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, and French, the Tech giant said in a statement.



Apple noted that customers will immediately come across the Forum and the freestanding video wall, home to Today at Apple sessions. To celebrate the grand opening, Creative Pros will host the exclusively tailored Today at Apple session 'Art Walk: Discover the Colors of Changsha' beginning September 5, giving customers an opportunity to explore the city and capture its vibrant colors on iPad Pro.



