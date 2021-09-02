

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - French speed-train maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) Thursday said it will supply 35 additional Citadis tramways to Lyon's Public Transport Authority SYTRAL in France.



The order, worth 115 million euros, is part of the 'Destinations 2026' plan, which includes the introduction and extension of new tram lines.



This order constitutes an option exercise under the framework agreement signed in 2018.



SYTRAL's fleet currently consists of 34 Citadis trams of 43 metres long and 73 trams of 32 metres long, operating on 6 lines. With this latest option, SYTRAL's fleet will eventually reach 142 tramways.



These new Citadis trams will be identical to the 15 43-metre trains delivered in 2020 and 2021, running on the T3 and T4 lines. They can accommodate up to 287 passengers, the equivalent of 4 buses.



Alstom's Citadis trams offer optimum on-board travel quality with an integral low floor, air conditioning, a video surveillance system, as well as audio and visual information. Up to 98% recyclable, Citadis helps to preserve the environment.



