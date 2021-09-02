

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Thursday as investors awaited the U.S. initial jobless claims report due later today and the all-important nonfarm payrolls report due Friday for clues about the Fed's timelines for asset tapering and interest rate hikes.



The benchmark DAX rose 49 points, or 0.3 percent, to 15,873 ahead of Eurozone July PPI figures due out later in the session.



The dollar hovered near its weakest in nearly one month after U.S. ADP payroll numbers fell below expectations.



Banks advanced, with Commerzbank rallying 1.3 percent and Deutsche Bank rising half a percent.



Evotec SE shares rose about 1 percent. The drug discovery alliance and development partnership company announced that Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) has exercised its option to enter into an exclusive global license for EVT8683.



It is the first program from the companies' broader neurodegeneration collaboration.



