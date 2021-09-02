

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Thursday as ex-trading losses offset an upbeat earnings report from Melrose Industries.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,149 after gaining 0.4 percent on Wednesday.



Miner BHP Group slumped 6.3 percent on going ex-dividend.



Engineering firm Melrose Industries soared 4.4 percent after it swung to a first-half profit.



Consumer goods maker Unilever lost 2.5 percent as JP Morgan downgraded the stock to 'underweight' from 'neutral'.



Wizz Air Holdings shares rose about 1 percent. The low-cost airline said that it carried 3.58 million passengers in the month of August 2021, 50.4 percent higher than last year's 2.38 million passengers.



Online trading platform CMC Markets plummeted as much as 27 percent after cutting its full-year earnings outlook.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de