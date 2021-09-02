

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) has launched Agroforestry and Restoration Accelerator in partnership with The Nature Conservancy, a global environmental organization. This carbon removal project is part of the company's commitment to meeting The Climate Pledge. It will be implemented in the Brazilian Amazonian state of Par by restoring native rainforests and fighting climate change by naturally trapping and storing carbon.



Under the program, the Nature Conservancy will work together with the World Agroforestry Centre and local civil society organizations to help small farmers restore degraded cattle pastures to native forest and agroforestry. The agroforestry systems will provide farmers with a sustainable source of income through the sale of cocoa and other crops.



Amazon's initial investment in the Accelerator will support 3,000 farmers and restore approximately 20,000 hectares, within three years, removing up to 10 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through 2050.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de