

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that it has initiated phase 3 clinical trial, which evaluates the efficacy, immunogenicity, and safety of a single dose of its respiratory syncytial virus bivalent prefusion F subunit investigational vaccine candidate or RSVpreF in adults ages 60 years or older.



First subject was vaccinated in the study of its RSV bivalent prefusion F subunit investigational vaccine candidate in adults ages 60 or older, the company said in a statement.



The Phase 3 RENOIR trial of RSVpreF is a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that expects to enroll approximately 30,000 participants 60 years and older.



The primary objectives of the study will assess safety and efficacy for the prevention of moderate to severe lower respiratory tract illness (msLRTI-RSV) during the first RSV season.



Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV is a common and pervasive cause of severe acute respiratory illness in older adults with no vaccine currently available. The virus is highly contagious and affects the lungs and airways.



RSV is a seasonal illness that commonly starts in the fall months, peaking in the winter when colds and other respiratory illnesses are more common.



