

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $34.00 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $24.41 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $42.08 million or $0.43 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.8% to $1.61 billion from $1.25 billion last year.



Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $42.08 Mln. vs. $31.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.43 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q1): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.95 to $2.05



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

