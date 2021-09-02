

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $238.23 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $142.27 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ciena Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $144.88 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $988.14 million from $976.71 million last year.



Ciena Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $144.88 Mln. vs. $166.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.92 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q3): $988.14 Mln vs. $976.71 Mln last year.



