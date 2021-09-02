

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) said that it raised lower end of its fiscal year 2022 adjusted earnings per share guidance range to reflect its continued momentum and confidence for the remainder of the year.



Annual earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.64 to $1.74 per share, compared to its prior guidance of $1.61 to $1.76 per share.



Annual adjusted earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.95 to $2.05 per share, compared to its prior guidance of $1.90 to $2.05 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.00 per share for fiscal year 2022. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

