

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) announced a definitive agreement with AT&T to acquire its Vyatta virtual routing and switching technology. These technologies will help to accelerate Ciena's Adaptive IP solution set. The company plans to integrate the team of engineering specialists into its Routing and Switching R&D organization.



Also, Ciena has agreed to support the Vyatta routing platform in AT&T's wireless network across multiple 5G use cases, enterprise business services and virtual networks with cloud scalability.



Separately, Ciena reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.92 compared to $1.06, a year ago. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.79, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue increased to $988.1 million from $976.7 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $969.25 million, for the quarter.



Shares of Ciena were up 5% in pre-market trade on Thursday.



