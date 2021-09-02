

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) said its principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. to establish a long-term strategic joint partnership. The agreement will cover areas such as the promotion of carbon neutrality in the industrial chain, global solar-plus-storage business development, and the development of solar-plus-storage integrated solutions.



The companies plan to build a new energy technology ecosystem and promote the use of solar in the energy field in the future, contributing to the realization of carbon neutrality.



'With JinkoSolar's PV technology, global network and business operation model combined with CATL's advanced patented technologies in the field of energy storage and innovative models, we can provide more effective solutions for global customers,' said Kangping Chen, CEO of Jinko Solar Co.



