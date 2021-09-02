

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO):



-Earnings: $121.51 million in Q2 vs. -$13.75 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.58 in Q2 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $125.27 million or $0.60 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.19 billion in Q2 vs. $0.88 billion in the same period last year.



