

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Katy, Texas-based SKE Outdoors Inc. is calling back around 860 units of TurboSke Kids Toddler bike helmets citing a risk for head injury, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



The recalled helmets were sold in size small, fitting head circumference from about 19 inches to 20 inches. The helmets under model FX010 were sold in lime green, mint blue, black, magenta pink, purple and orange colors. 'TurboSke' is printed on the front and back of the helmet.



The products were manufactured in China by Dongguan Flying Sports Goods Co. Ltd. They were sold at Amazon.com and other websites from August 2020 through July 2021 for between $14 and $22.



According to the agency, the bicycle helmets do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury.



However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled products to date.



Consumers are asked to return them free of charge to SKE Outdoors for a full refund or free replacement helmet.



