

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) said it plans to focus on the utilisation phase of vehicles to achieve a further reduction in CO2 emissions. By 2030, the CO2 emissions per vehicle and kilometre driven will be at least halved from 2019 levels. The BMW Group is estimating a reduction of CO2 emission per vehicle of at least 40%.



During the next ten years or so, the company will be putting around ten million all-electric vehicles on the road. By 2030, at least half of global BMW Group sales will be all-electric vehicles, with the MINI brand offering exclusively all-electric vehicles from 2030.



Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, said: 'With the Neue Klasse we are significantly sharpening our commitment and also committing ourselves to a clear course for achieving the 1.5 degree target.'



As part of the approach to sustainability, the BMW Group plans to increase significantly the percentage of secondary materials in its vehicles. With this secondary first approach, the Group plans to raise the figure to 50 percent from almost 30 percent currently.



The BMW Group is now focusing on a 'Circular Design' concept, which is designed to guarantee the economical dismantling capacity of vehicles. At the IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, the company will offer a visionary outlook with BMW i Vision Circular designed according to the four principles of the circular economy Re:think, Re:duce, Re:use, Re:cycle. The BMW i Vision Circular is manufactured from 100 percent secondary materials or renewable raw materials, and is 100 percent recyclable.



