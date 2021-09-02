

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) announced Thursday the appointment of Richard Hague as Chief Executive Officer, the election of David Seaburg to the Board of Directors, and the appointment of Ryan Mathis as Chief Medical Officer.



Hague joined the company in April 2019 as Chief Operating Officer and served in the Office of the Chief Executive beginning in August 2019 until April 2020, when he also began serving as the Company's President.



Before joining PolarityTE, Hague was the Chief Commercial Officer at Anika Therapeutics and Vice President of Sales and Marketing at TEI Medical.



With PolarityTE's transition away from a commercial enterprise and towards a clinical research and development stage company, the Board elected David Seaburg to rejoin as a director. Seaburg will become the Chair of the Board's Strategic Review Committee and is expected to participate in the Company's corporate strategy and capital formation activities.



Seaburg joined PolarityTE in August 2018 as a director and subsequently joined the management team in January 2019, serving as President of Corporate Development until August 2019, when he joined the Office of the Chief Executive, before being named Chief Executive Officer in April 2020.



Meanwhile, Mathis has been with the Company since December 2017, serving in roles of increasing responsibility including Vice President of Clinical Operations and, most recently, Vice President of Commercial Strategy.



