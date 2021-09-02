

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Nikola Corporation (NKLA) announced agreements with the Bosch Group of companies for fuel-cell manufacturing. Under the agreement, Bosch will supply both fully assembled fuel-cell power modules as well as major components to Nikola, including the fuel-cell stack, for Nikola to assemble at its manufacturing facility in Coolidge.



The fuel-cell power modules under the agreement are expected to launch in 2023, with the first application being the Class 8 regional-haul Nikola Tre fuel-cell electric vehicles. The Nikola Tre FCEV will also be launched in the EU.



Shares of Nikola were up 5% in pre-market trade on Thursday.



