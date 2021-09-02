Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Relay Medical JV Covid testet FIFA WORLD CUP™ Spiele!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897113 ISIN: US02553E1064 Ticker-Symbol: AFG 
Tradegate
02.09.21
14:42 Uhr
22,600 Euro
-2,800
-11,02 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,60023,00016:23
22,60022,80016:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC22,600-11,02 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.