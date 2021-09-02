

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) announced Thursday the signing of a worldwide distribution agreement with Visiopharm, enabling Agilent to co-market Visiopharm's portfolio of CE-IVD marked artificial intelligence (AI)-driven precision pathology software in addition to Agilent's portfolio of automated pathology staining solutions.



With an initial focus on Europe, this agreement marks Agilent's first entry into the growing digital pathology market and strengthens the relationship between the two companies by further expanding the scope of their long-term collaboration.



As the use of digital pathology increases, AI-driven pathology solutions are emerging as the new standard. These solutions can provide diagnostic decision support and productivity enhancements that enable pathologists to improve diagnostic accuracy and workload management.



This adoption has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has found pathologists increasingly reviewing cases remotely.



Prior to this announcement, Agilent and Visiopharm have collaborated to validate Visiopharm's existing HER2 APP to include Agilent's new HercepTest mAb pharmDx for Dako Omnis, both CE-IVD marked and available for sale in Europe.



