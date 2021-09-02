

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens and InComm Payments, global payments technology company, announced the launch of Scarlet, a bank account and debit card powered by Mastercard and issued by MetaBank, available exclusively at Walgreens.



Walgreens noted that Scarlet helps make the path to financial wellness simpler than ever with Walgreens Cash rewards, as well as personal finance planning tools and payment solutions.



Scarlet will be available at more than 9,000 Walgreens stores nationwide, online and via the Walgreens mobile app.



