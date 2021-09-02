

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) has acquired Walk Vascular, a commercial-stage medical device company. Walk Vascular's peripheral thrombectomy systems will be incorporated into the company's endovascular product portfolio. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Walk Vascular's JETi Peripheral Thrombectomy System and next-generation JETi AIO Peripheral Thrombectomy System are aspiration systems for the removal of intravascular clots. The products have received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the aspiration and breaking up of soft emboli and thrombus from the peripheral vasculature, as well as CE Mark in Europe and approvals in other countries.



