

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (FFHL) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled RMB19.81 million, or RMB6.06 per share. This compares with RMB14.06 million, or RMB4.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.4% to RMB100.58 million from RMB82.86 million last year.



Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB19.81 Mln. vs. RMB14.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB6.06 vs. RMB4.30 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB100.58 Mln vs. RMB82.86 Mln last year.



