

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $615.8 million, or $12.37 per share. This compares with $55.2 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.0% to $763.4 million from $578.2 million last year.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $3.41 vs. $2.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.29 -Revenue (Q3): $763.4 Mln vs. $578.2 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.24 - $3.44 Next quarter revenue guidance: $730 - $760 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $13.20 - $13.40 Full year revenue guidance: $2,893- $2,923 Mln



