

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Thursday updated its outlook for the full year 2021.



The company now expects adjusted earnings of $13.20 to $13.40 per share and revenues of $2.89 billion to $2.92 billion. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings of $13.20 to $13.40 per share and revenues of $2.86 billion to $2.89 billion.



Analysts currently estimate earnings of $13.33 per share on revenues of $2.88 billion for the year.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of $3.24 to $3.44 per share on revenues of $730 million to $760 million. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $3.49 per share on revenues of $748.67 million for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COOPER COMPANIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de