

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) said that it has increased the minimum hourly wage for U.S.-based, non-union employees to $15 per hour, effective September 2021.



'.... I am grateful for my colleagues at Labcorp who play such a critical role in delivering on our mission-through our continued fight against COVID-19 and in providing our patients and customers with the answers they need to make clear, confident health care decisions.' said Adam Schechter, chairman and CEO of Labcorp.



