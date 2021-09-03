

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vistry Group PLC announced its commitment to carbon emission targets consistent with reductions required to keep warming to 1.5°C. Vistry is in the process of calculating and formalising precise targets through approval by Science Based Targets Initiative. The Group will adopt 2021 as its baseline, and will confirm details of these targets during 2022.



Vistry noted that its first net zero regulated carbon emission homes are about to be handed over.



The Group also said it will incorporate measurable sustainability metrics into executive remuneration from 2022.



