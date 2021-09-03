

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wisconsin- headquartered Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is collaborating with actress Cara Santana to debut a new Nine West collection. The Nine West x Cara Santana Collection is designed with all women in mind.



Heading into the fall season, Kohl's, that offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products is introducing the new collection with designs created by Cara to empower and inspire confidence in every personality, every body type, and every woman.



It would be available at Kohl's stores nationwide and online at Kohls.com. The fall collection features design that would help women express their style and fit their lifestyle. It includes trending fall styles like coordinated and versatile sweater sets, that allows mixing and matching tops, midi skirts, wide leg pants, and dusters to create an effortlessly cool and comfortable look for the season.



Nine West x Cara Santana aligns with this strategy with styles that are made for all women, for every lifestyle. Kohl's will continue the partnership with Cara Santana during the holiday season with new styles set to debut later this year.



