

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat publishes euro area retail sales for July. Sales are forecast to climb 0.1 percent on month after rising 1.5 percent in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the franc, it was steady against the yen and the pound. Against the greenback, it recovered.



The euro was worth 1.1876 against the greenback, 130.61 against the yen, 0.8583 against the pound and 1.0856 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



