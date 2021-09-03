

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks held steady on Friday as investors awaited the latest U.S. jobs data expected to show another strong month for hiring.



Economists expect employment to jump by 750,000 jobs in August after surging by 943,000 jobs in July. The unemployment rate is expected to dip to 5.2 percent from 5.4 percent.



Fed officials have indicated inflation has reached their target but they need to see further improvement in the labor market before they begin tapering asset purchases and raising interest rates.



Closer home, activity in Germany's services sector expanded strongly in August, but at a slightly weaker pace than in the previous month, a survey showed.



IHS Markit's final PMI services index dipped slightly to 60.8 from 61.8 in July.



The benchmark DAX was up 16 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,857 after closing 0.1 percent higher in the previous session.



Covestro shares edged up slightly after reports that the chemicals maker plans to cut up to 1,700 of its 16,500 jobs worldwide.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

