

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The EU and AstraZeneca have reached an agreement which guarantees the delivery of the remaining 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) to the EU. Under the settlement agreement, AstraZeneca will deliver 135 million additional doses by the end of 2021 and the remaining doses by the end of March 2022. The agreement will end the pending litigation before the Brussels Court.



Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said: 'Today's settlement agreement guarantees the delivery of the remaining 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by AstraZeneca to the EU.'



