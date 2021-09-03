

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks held steady on Friday even as a survey showed the country's economic growth slowed last month on the back of staff shortages and supply chain issues.



The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 55.0 in August, down from a preliminary 'flash' reading of 55.5 and sharply lower from July's 59.6.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 9 points at 7,172 after rising 0.2 percent the previous day.



Mining giant BHP rose 1.4 percent after tumbling 5.6 percent the previous day on going ex-dividend.



Antofagasta and Rio Tinto gained about 1 percent each as metal prices advanced.



Discoverie Group shares jumped as much as 14 percent. The electronic components manufacturer and supplier said that it has raised 55 million pounds ($76.1 million) via share placing.



Ashmore Group slumped 5.5 percent after the investment manager reported a 12 percent dip in annual net revenue.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de