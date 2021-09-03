

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales grew at softer pace in July, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose a calendar-adjusted 3.0 percent year-on-year in July, after a 5.8 percent increase in June.



Sales of food products rose 3.7 percent annually in July. Sales of non-food products increased 2.6 percent and those of automotive fuel gained 1.9 percent.



The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 8.0 percent of all retail sales yearly in July, the agency said.



On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales rose 2.5 percent annually in July, after a 6.2 percent growth in the previous month.



