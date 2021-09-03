

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Swiss building material company Holcim AG (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) announced Friday its strategy to become nature-positive by restoring and preserving biodiversity and water.



The company is delivering a measurable positive impact on biodiversity by 2030 based on the Biodiversity Indicator Reporting System or BIRS developed in partnership with International Union for Conservation of Nature or IUCN. The company commits to replenish freshwater in water-risk areas by 2030 and targets to lower water intensity across all product lines.



Holcim's positive impact on biodiversity is based on transformative rehabilitation plans and measured by a science-based methodology developed in partnership with the IUCN.



The company said it targets to replenish freshwater in water-risk areas while lowering water intensity across all its product lines. Holcim will also accelerate the deployment of solutions such as Hydromedia and green roof systems for more liveable urban environments.



Holcim is the first in construction sector to commit to measurable positive impact on biodiversity with transformative rehabilitation plans.



Eva Zabey, Executive Director, Business for Nature, said, 'Implementing Holcim's nature strategy can drive scalable change both within the building materials sector and industry as a whole. We need all businesses to rapidly step up their actions and commitments to protect and restore the ecosystems on which we all rely to create healthy and resilient societies.'



Holcim said it will continue to develop and deploy its nature-based approach across its products and solutions.



